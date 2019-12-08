ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that he was naming University of Georgia professor Jeffrey Dorfman as the State Fiscal Economist.

"Given Jeffrey Dorfman's extensive background and expertise in economics, I am confident that he is the right choice to serve as the State Fiscal Economist," Kemp said in a release. "Over the years, Jeffrey has earned a stellar reputation in his field, mentored countless students to ensure their academic success, and provided critical insight to leaders in the private and public sectors."

The State Fiscal Economist is responsible for developing forecasts based on the state's tax revenue, working closely with bond rating agencies on revenue and economic trends and managing the development of overall fiscal impact estimates tied to tax-related legislative proposals.

"I am excited to serve in this new role, and I look forward to providing the State of Georgia and Governor Kemp's administration the most accurate and timely economic input that I can," Dorfman said.

RELATED: Gov. Kemp tells state agencies to cut upcoming budgets

Dorfman has been a professor at the University of Georgia since 1989, where he teaches classes in the economics of the food industry, microeconomic theory and macroeconomic theory and policy.

He has authored three books, most recently, "Economics and Management of the Food Industry," as well as over 90 academic journal articles and a variety of other articles published in trade publications, the popular press and online.

Dorfman has testified before the US Senate Agriculture Committee, the Georgia Legislature on several topics and a US Department of Agriculture panel on Farmland Preservation.

RELATED: Brian Kemp makes first international trip to South Korea to lure more business to Georgia

In addition, he has served as editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics from 2009 to 2012. He has consulted for a variety of businesses, foundations and local governments, including Fortune 500 corporations, and served as a senior fellow at the Georgia Public Policy Foundation.

Dorfman is married with one daughter and attends Alps Road Presbyterian Church, where he serves as its treasurer.

MORE HEADLINES |

RELATED: New FAA administrator says no timeline for return of 737 MAX planes

RELATED: The Avenue East Cobb celebrates 20 years with big discounts and giveaways

RELATED: Georgia sheriff died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, GBI says







