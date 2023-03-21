Gov. Brian Kemp signs natural disaster tax relief bill | What to know

This move comes nearly two years after the tornado in Newnan.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is an 11Alive Special on the Newnan tornados two years later.

After two years following the destruction in Newnan, Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill to provide temporary tax relief for impacted buildings in natural disasters, according to the Georgia Senate Press Office on Tuesday.

“This two year initiative is reflective of our community’s positive response as a way of dealing with the devastation caused by the ‘Midnight Tornado’ on March 26, 2021,” State Representative and chair of the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee Lynn Smith said. “We call it the pay it forward option. I am so pleased that Governor Kemp has decided to sign this bill before the end of session. That way, this local government option is available now for our citizens as we brace ourselves for the unpredictable spring weather.”

House Bill 311, now signed into law, creates a temporary tax relief mechanism for buildings that natural disasters have damaged.

Before being eligible for this assistance, damaged properties will need to undergo an assessment. Rep. Smith referred to this initiative as a "pay it forward option" and noted that it was a direct response to the damage caused by the "Midnight Tornado" in Georgia on March 26, 2021.

“This is an issue that developed from a tragedy that hit our hometown," Sen. Matt Brass said. "The solution will not immediately help those we represent, but HB 311 can and will help many others. Rep. Smith is a selfless leader that sought input from others to find a solution to a very difficult problem – HB 311 is the product of that. I’m thankful she included me in the process.”