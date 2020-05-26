Kemp offers up Georgia to host RNC after Trump suggests it could be moved from North Carolina

The president has indicated he wants to be able to fully fill an arena for the Republican National Convention.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday offered up Georgia as an alternative to North Carolina to host the Republican National Convention, after President Trump suggested on Twitter the previous day that it could be moved from Charlotte.

The president indicated he wanted to be able to fully fill an arena for the convention, something he said North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, has not promised he will allow.

The 2020 RNC is officially set to run from Aug. 24-27.

"Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," Trump wrote. "In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space."

He added that, without a guarantee that the full space will be available, "we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site."

On Tuesday, Kemp implied such an accommodation could be made in Georgia.

"With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention," the governor tweeted. "We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump!"

He did not specify where Georgia would, in theory, host the convention, though Atlanta would have the most capacity for such an event. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been a vocal opponent of reopening.

In a statement, the Georgia Republican Party endorsed the idea.

“Under Governor Kemp, Georgia has led the nation in safely reopening its economy," David Shafer, the Georgia GOP chairman, said. "We have first class facilities, a skilled workforce and a reputation for hospitality second to none. We would be proud to host the Republican National Convention.”

The governor was originally criticized by Trump for allowing businesses such as salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to reopen late last month, making Georgia the first state in the nation to take concrete steps to reactivate its economy amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, though, all 50 states have started reopening in some form, and last week Vice President Mike Pence visited Atlanta to have lunch with the governor and attend a restaurant industry roundtable.

At that roundtable, Pence hailed Kemp for "leading the way" and making Georgia an "example to the nation."



