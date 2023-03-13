Gov. Kemp signs state budget with pay raises, tax breaks | What to know

The governor signed the mid-year budget making the $32 billion amended budget official.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said he's giving money back to residents.

Kemp held a press conference Monday after signing the state’s amended 2023 budget, which includes a lot of incentives for Georgians and raises for state employees and teachers.

“This mid-year budget includes a lot of benefits for hard-working Georgians,” Kemp said during the press conference, after making the $32 billion amended budget official.

The change adds more than $2 billion to the budget and includes about a billion in property tax relief, up $500 tax credit to most residents, $3.5 million in grants for nursing school students, $5 million to help paraprofessionals become certified teachers, and a $2,000 pay raise for all state employees and teachers.

“What this raise actually does is put Georgia as the leader in teacher salaries in the southeast,” President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers Verdaillia Turner said.

The budget also calls for a $4,000 raise for state law enforcement officials.

“It’s a great day anytime we can get a pay raise. The fact that people are looking at law enforcement and seeing that they’re important enough to give them a pay raise it’s a good day,” Regional Director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Vince Champion said.

Champion added the raise comes after years of struggling to retain officers.

“We all look around and see what other agencies may be paying or what other jobs may be paying but this will definitely help retain more officers and possibly get younger men and women to look at the career and see that they may not get rich but they will have a good living,” he said.

Turner added the money comes at the right time, as inflation continues to impact everything.