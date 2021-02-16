Kemp announces legislation to overhaul Georgia citizen's arrest statutes

He is making the announcement this afternoon.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The governor's press conference has concluded.

Original story below

Gov. Brian Kemp this afternoon will announce proposed legislation to overhaul Georgia's citizens' arrest statues.

It follows the murder of Ahmaud Arbery last year by three men in south Georgia who claimed they were making a citizen's arrest, in an act that was decried as a vigilante killing.