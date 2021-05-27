Governor Kemp to ban school mask mandates

"The time for mandates is over," Kemp said in an interview.

ATLANTA — Public schools won’t be able to require masks in classrooms following executive order expected from Governor Brian Kemp.

"The time for mandates is over," Kemp told an interviewer on Fox News.

Kemp has navigated challenging economic and medical conditions as the pandemic evolved over the last year.

Masks were very visible at an end-of-the-school-year celebration at Druid Hills Middle School. But the requirements and health protocols have added a measure of stress.

"I think 'exhausting' is an understatement," said Anastasia Pierce, the mother of a 14-year- old Druid Hills Middle schooler.

"People are tired of everything in a pandemic year. It seems like two years now," laughed parent Violet Mohavir.

During his first year in office, an 11Alive poll showed 78% of Georgia Republicans viewed Kemp favorably. A year later, deep into the pandemic and after the 2020 election, Kemp still had 73% of the support of Georgia Republicans.

"We don’t need the government mandating what someone’s child can do," Kemp said during his interview.

"I think if, by next year, the COVID numbers go down, then we really don’t really need a mask," said Makeda Jones,14, who is vaccinated and will start high school next year.

But because the FDA hasn't approved a vaccine for children under 12, some parents think Kemp may be making a mistake.

"I think masks should still be required. Because everyone is not vaccinated yet," said Mohavir.

"If you have a sixth grader at the school and the kids don’t have to wear masks, you can’t protect them," said Davis Mold, a father of an 11-year-old.