ATLANTA — As part of his anti-gang push, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants prosecutors to be able to charge crimes across multiple counties and to be able to seek the death penalty for murders committed during gang activity.

Some see Kemp's tough-on-crime message that was rolled out Thursday as a throwback to earlier Republican policies that would jail more people, going against a trend led in Georgia by Gov. Nathan Deal to reduce harsh sentences.

Kemp, though, described his efforts as building of Deal's reforms.

Supporters of his plan have said the state should differentiate, pursuing lenient policies for non-violent criminals, but harsher sanctions for the worst offenders.

