ATLANTA — An Atlanta Democrat who briefly succeeded John Lewis in Congress dropped a surprise endorsement Friday, throwing his support behind Republicans Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor.

Former Rep. Kwanza Hall, who won a special election in 2020 to finish out the last roughly month of Lewis' term in the U.S. House, crossed party lines after being spurned by state Democratic leaders earlier this year.

Hall was the leading vote-getter in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, then lost in the runoff to Charlie Bailey - who'd been endorsed by Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams.

Hall said in a statement released by Kemp's campaign that, "While we don't agree on every issue, it's abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first."

He added that "Governor Kemp's door has always been open to those who have Georgia's best interests at heart, regardless of politics."

The governor, in his own statement, said Hall - who was on the Atlanta City Council from 2005-17 and previously mounted a run for mayor - "has ably served our capital city and state for many years."

Jones, in a statement, said he was "honored to have the support of my friend Kwanza Hall in our race for Lieutenant Governor" and credited his "service to our state and his shared commitment to lift up and improve the lives of every Georgia family."

Critics among Georgia Democrats painted his time on the City Council as one focused on development that "sold out" the historically Black community of Old Fourth Ward and compared him to Vernon Jones, the former Democratic state rep who became one of former President Donald Trump's most visible backers.