TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boat parade to support the reelection of President Donald Trump is planned for Lake Travis on Saturday.

According to a Facebook page for the event, more than 2,000 people are planning to attend, with another more than 5,000 “interested.” It is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

The event organizer encourages “boats of all shapes and sizes” to participate in the parade, which will feature skydivers parachuting from a helicopter “with smoke and flags flying.”

After the skydivers, boats will line up and head west, turning around at Point Venture and ending back at Emerald Point, according to the event plan.

Similar parades have taken place in other places around the country, such as Florida and California.

Organizer Pacey Chynow told KVUE’s news partner The Austin American-Statesman law enforcement in the area have been notified of the event, which she expects to be peaceful.

She told the Statesman the intent is not to raise money for Trump’s reelection campaign, but to rally support for the president.

The parade is expected to end around 2 p.m.