Lawmakers return to finish legislative session; Democrats propose policing changes

Most likely to pass is a hate crimes bill mandating stiffer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.

ATLANTA — Protesters plan to greet a returning Georgia General Assembly, seeking an end to police brutality and changes to the state’s criminal justice system. 

Democrats say they’re ready to act, with the minority party in both the House and the Senate rolling out extensive proposals last week. But Republican leaders and even some Democrats say there’s not enough time to make a whole slate of changes. 

Only 11 working days remain beginning Monday in a session disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most likely to pass is a hate crimes bill mandating stiffer sentences for crimes motivated by bias.

