Rep. Park Cannon speaks on arrest at Georgia State Capitol

Cannon will speak at the John Lewis mural on Auburn Ave at 9 a.m.

ATLANTA — Update: The press conference ended shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Below is the original story.

The Georgia representative who was arrested following the signing of Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial voting legislation at the state capitol is set to speak out Thursday morning.

Democratic state representative Park Cannon was taken into custody after a disturbance at the State Capitol last Thursday. It came during the same time Kemp was giving remarks after signing Senate Bill 202 -- a bill some people believe is a form of voter suppression.

She will be joined by Attorney Gerald A. Griggs, according to the press release.

Video by 11Alive photojournalist Pete Smith showed Rep. Park Cannon standing outside of the governor's ceremonial office - where he was delivering those remarks - knocking on the door.

According to a narrative from the Georgia State Patrol, Cannon was told by officers to stop knocking on the door because of the press conference going on inside, and that if she wouldn't, she would be placed under arrest for obstruction.

After an exchange of words, and another attempt by Cannon to knock on the door, the video shows officers told her she was under arrest. Video then shows her being taken out of the Capitol. She was later brought to the Union City Jail - an overflow facility from the Fulton County Jail - and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and preventing or disrupting General Assembly sessions or other meetings, according to GSP.

According to a representative for Cannon, she was granted a signature bond. She was later released from jail around 11 p.m., where Sen. Raphael Warnock joined a crowd of supporters who had gathered and defended her as "an outstanding public servant" - but also condemned the bill being signed into law.

Kemp is in defense of the controversial voting law that has put the state's election process in the national spotlight once again.

"This bill gives the people more opportunities to vote," Kemp, currently on self-quarantine after COVID exposure, claimed Wednesday. "It’s not disenfranchising anyone."