ATLANTA — The worst kept secret in the state finally went public Wednesday when Gov. Brian Kemp named a political unknown, Kelly Loeffler, to serve in the U.S. Senate. She will take the seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Johnny Isakson.

Loeffler not only will jump from near-obscurity to the U.S. Senate, but she also instantly becomes a high-profile political candidate running to keep her seat next fall.

"Here’s what folks are going to find out about me: I’m a lifelong conservative, pro-second amendment, pro-Trump, pro-military and pro-wall," Loeffler said to applause in a room at the state capitol overcrowded with invited guests.

Loeffler and Gov. Kemp sought to stifle critics who’d clamored for Kemp to instead appoint Congressman Doug Collins – a vocal defender of President Donald Trump – to the seat instead. "Settle down," Kemp urged them. "Learn the truth and the facts, and really see how strong this woman is and what a great job she’s going to do for us in Washington DC."

RELATED: How Kelly Loeffler adds to the history of women in the U.S. Senate

Kelly Loeffler Senate appointee

Targeting backers of Trump, Kemp compared Loeffler's business savvy to that of Trump's daughter Ivanka. Loeffler chimed in with criticism of Democrats leading Trump's impeachment proceeding.

"I am angered by the impeachment circus," Loeffler said in prepared remarks she read from a podium. "Make no mistake - Washington Democrats want to overturn much more than an election. They want to overturn our way of life, because they resent America’s success."

Loeffler could still face a challenge from Rep. Collins in next year’s election. Following the announcement, Atlanta Tea Party founder Debbie Dooley told 11Alive News via text "I am hopeful Doug Collins will run, or someone else. I am not supporting her... I am not buying she is a conservative."

Federal records show Loeffler contributed to a few Democrats in congressional races several elections ago. The vast majority of her contributions were for Republican causes.

RELATED: Five things we learned from Kelly Loeffler's Senate appointment press conference

Wednesday Loeffler stressed "I am strongly pro-life. The abortion-on-demand agenda is immoral." She said she would support Trump's effort to appoint conservative judges.

Loeffler’s husband, Jeff Sprecher, is reportedly worth a half billion dollars and owns the New York Stock Exchange -- raising her funding capability, and the expectations of her backers as she starts to meet voters.

"That puts the onus on her to do it well," said Republican strategist Brian Robinson. "If she falls on her face out the door, and there’s a legitimate challenger, this thing’s over before it starts. But she has the opportunity to go out and kill it."

RELATED: What they're saying about Governor Kemp's Senate pick, Kelly Loeffler

And if she does well, Loeffler could stoke Republican hopes for Senator David Perdue’s re-election – and President Trump’s chances to carry Georgia next fall.

"I think the only way for us to win in 2020 and beyond is for us (Republicans) to rally together," said Attorney General Chris Carr, who attended Loeffler's debut. "That’s the only way Kelly will get elected. It’s the only way Sen. Perdue and President Trump will get elected is if Republicans are unified."

MORE HEADLINES:

2 killed after suspects crash head-on into another car during police chase: Officials

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old