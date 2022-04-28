Many Georgia voters undecided about Lt. Governor primary race | 11Alive poll

The survey asked 2,000 Georgians questions about the upcoming lieutenant governor primary election.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The lieutenant governor primary is coming up in May, and 11Alive wanted to find out how Georgia voters plan to cast their ballots - but it looks like many Peach State voters are still undecided.

A poll conducted by SurveyUSA commissioned exclusively by 11Alive asked 2,000 Georgia adults who they wanted to win the primary. But, the race doesn't appear to be on voters' radar right now.

The current Republican lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, is not running in May, so the seat is open for the taking. This is how residents who plan to fill out a Republican ballot responded. The full results break down is below:

If you were filling out your Republican primary ballot for United States Senate today, who would you vote for?

Burt Jones - 14%

Mack McGregor - 8%

Butch Miller - 15%

Jeanne Seaver - 4%

Undecided - 59%

When looking at these numbers beyond the high volume of undecided voters, the two with the highest popularity are Burt Jones and Butch Miller.

Miller is currently a state senator from Gainesville and has held that seat since 2010. In the state Senate, Miller has championed numerous conservative causes, including 2019's "heartbeat" abortion bill.

Jones is a 42-year-old University of Georgia graduate, who spent time as a member of the Bulldogs' football team. He represents the 25th District in the Georgia Senate. He was also one of the more visible state leaders who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to discredit the Georgia election result. The alleged widespread fraud was vehemently denied by election officials and the claims were never substantiated.

Here's a look at more results regarding the lieutenant governor poll - this time from the Democratic side.

If you were filling out your Democratic primary ballot for Lieutenant Governor today, who would you vote for?

Erick Allen - 2%

Charlie Bailey - 3%

Tyrone Brooks Jr. - 4%

Tony Brown - 3%

Kwanza Hall - 11%

Jason Hayes - 3%

Derrick Jackson - 5%

R. Malik - 2%

Renitta Shannon - 4%

Undecided - 62%

While the majority of those questioned were undecided, Kwanza Hall had a slight lead among the Dems. He was elected to Congress in 2020 to complete the term of his mentor, civil rights leader John Lewis. His term, a short one, was then filled by Rep. Nikema Williams. Hall's term ended four days before the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

He served the 5th Congressional District, covering portions of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. Before the short stint in Congress, Hall served as an Atlanta City Councilman from 2006 to 2017. Before that, he was on the Atlanta School Board from 2003 to 2006. In 2017, Hall ran for Mayor of Atlanta. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood finished at the top of the general election, which ultimately ended with Bottoms winning a runoff.