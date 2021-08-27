Event changes for 'March On for Voting Rights' featuring Atlanta political heavyweights, Ludacris

The event on Saturday will mark the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

ATLANTA — A major rally set for Saturday is shifting some of its plans in an effort to mitigate COVID risks to the best extent possible.

The "March On for Voting Rights" is taking place in Atlanta to mark the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s historic March on Washington. It features a number of Atlanta political heavyweights, among them Dr. Bernice King, MLK's daughter, Rep. Nikema Williams, former NAACP President Ben Jealous and former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin.

It will also feature Ludacris, whose performance will cap the march.

That concert was originally slated to take place at Centennial Olympic Park, but organizers of the march now say it will be held on Auburn Ave. along with the rally itself. The march will also follow a route now condensed to the Sweet Auburn area.

According to guidance sent out by organizers on Friday, the rally will happen at 9 a.m. in front of the King Center and Ebenezer Baptist Church on Auburn Ave. Congresswoman Williams and interfaith leaders will be among the speakers.

Those interested in attending can enter the area at the intersection of Auburn Ave. and Jackson St.

That will be followed by the march at 10 a.m., which will begin down Auburn Ave. to Courtland St. about a half-mile away, before doubling back to Ebenezer and the King Center for the music program at 11 a.m.