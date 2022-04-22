Watch live | Challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection candidacy being heard in Georgia court

A state administrative judge will hear arguments about whether she should be disqualified for allegedly helping incite the Jan. 6 riots.

ATLANTA — A Georgia state administrative judge will hear arguments this morning that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should not be allowed to run for reelection over allegedly helping incite the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021.

A lawsuit against her candidacy was allowed to move forward by a federal judge this week.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

A state administrative law judge will hear the case. After holding the hearing, the administrative law judge presents findings to the Georgia secretary of state, who then must determine whether the candidate is qualified.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge.

The amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it was meant in part to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

Greene, 47, filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

Judge Amy Totenberg, in a 73-page ruling, denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order.