What we learned from MARTA presentation to City Council committee on alleged budget shortfall

MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood appeared before the Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Following a claim made by a recently-departed top MARTA executive that the transit agency faces a $1 billion shortfall to complete approved projects in the city of Atlanta, representatives on the City Council asked for MARTA leadership to clear up the issue.

MARTA CEO Collie Greenwood and another top official, Chief Capital Officer Carrie Rocha, went to the City Council's Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday to take questions and address concerns from committee members.

What resulted was a lengthy exchange between the MARTA officials and City Council members including Transportation Committee Chairman Amir Farokhi, Council President Doug Shipman, Marci Collier Overstreet, Antonio Lewis and Alex Wan.

Here's a bit about what we learned about the state of MARTA, its budget, expenditures since a 2016 sales tax approved by city voters to fund MARTA expansion and where some key projects for the city stand.

Takeaways from MARTA's presentation on the budget situation

The alleged $1 billion shortfall could exist, kind of : It gets a little bit complicated. MARTA said in previous public statements that the number was pulled off a funding model they've contracted to be built by a firm called HDR. That model, however, is not yet complete, and the precise picture of the budget situation it would paint is, accordingly, not yet known. Greenwood said Wednesday it should be complete by the time of MARTA's next quarterly meeting with the City Council, on March 1.

: It gets a little bit complicated. MARTA said in previous public statements that the number was pulled off a funding model they've contracted to be built by a firm called HDR. That model, however, is not yet complete, and the precise picture of the budget situation it would paint is, accordingly, not yet known. Greenwood said Wednesday it should be complete by the time of MARTA's next quarterly meeting with the City Council, on March 1. But you said the $1 billion shortfall could exist : That appears to be the case, not based on the funding model but based on Greenwood's comments. Context is important though - Greenwood said the More MARTA Atlanta expansion package was initially produced with 70 candidate projects at a total cost of $12 billion - the tax moneys approved in 2016 is only supposed to account to about $2.7 billion. Greenwood described that as a $9 billion "shortfall" right off the bat. Over time, MARTA and the city have worked together to whittle down the wishlist to about 17 projects costing $4 billion - still in the range of a $1 billion "shortfall."

: That appears to be the case, not based on the funding model but based on Greenwood's comments. Context is important though - Greenwood said the More MARTA Atlanta expansion package was initially produced with 70 candidate projects at a total cost of $12 billion - the tax moneys approved in 2016 is only supposed to account to about $2.7 billion. Greenwood described that as a $9 billion "shortfall" right off the bat. Over time, MARTA and the city have worked together to whittle down the wishlist to about 17 projects costing $4 billion - still in the range of a $1 billion "shortfall." More context - the shortfall, to the extent it exists, is not a matter of money that was collected and lost or misspent : It simply describes what it would cost for what MARTA and the city are aiming to build (something like $4 billion) and projected revenues ($2.7 billion). The numbers aren't exact, but so far only about $47 million has been spent on project development and planning and development, a number that appeared to not be in dispute by anyone at the meeting.

: It simply describes what it would cost for what MARTA and the city are aiming to build (something like $4 billion) and projected revenues ($2.7 billion). The numbers aren't exact, but so far only about $47 million has been spent on project development and planning and development, a number that appeared to not be in dispute by anyone at the meeting. So why hasn't anything been built since 2016?: There was some contention on this point, but Greenwood framed it as a matter of progress needing to wait until MARTA and Atlanta had entered into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) in November 2020 that outlined how the More MARTA expansion would go forward. Basically, it established how projects would be chosen and carried out, and Greenwood's argument is that MARTA could not simply go cowboy into the city and start building things on its own without agreement from the city. That agreement wasn't in place until a couple years ago, and then actually getting projects off the ground takes a few years from that point. (See more on the IGA at Page 22 of this document.)

Watch the back-and-forth with MARTA and the Transportation Committee starting at roughly 59 minutes in the video below:

So what IS being built?

There are sort of two main points on this front that emerged from the meeting, though the expectation among councilmembers was that it would be really clear when MARTA makes its quarterly report to the Council in March.

First point: Greenwood basically said that there will be roughly seven projects on the final list that have a real, hard expectation for moving forward and being built in Atlanta. He said MARTA believed the list was essentially final, but that there was still some additional input from the other members of the IGA - the Mayor's Office and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. - that may result in some tweaks before it's finalized and presented to the Council in March. Second point: Of those seven, Greenwood was asked by Council President Shipman how many might have any progress already to speak of, where they might be considered at the "point of no return" - as in, we are definitely committed to these projects. Greenwood said there are four projects that meet that standard: the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, the Campbellton Road Corridor BRT system and general expansion, the Bankhead Station transformation and housing development project, and the Cleveland Avenue/Metropolitan Parkway Arterial Rapid Transit (ART) enhanced bus system.