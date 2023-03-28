Mayor Dickens delivers Atlanta's State of the City address | Watch live

The address is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is set to give his State of the City address Tuesday morning.

During the address he is expected to highlight some of the city's success in 2022 and his vision for this year, which he has deemed "The Year of the Youth."

The address is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE