CLARKSTON, Ga. — Ted Terry, a young, progressive mayor in Clarkston, has dropped out of the Democratic race to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Terry told Georgia Public Broadcasting in an interview on Sunday that he was ending his bid, but would instead run for a vacant seat on the DeKalb County Commission.

Former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, 2018 Lieutenant Governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico and former Columbus, Georgia Mayor Teresa Tomlinson are all still in the race.

Terry has been the mayor of Clarkston since 2013. The city is known for embracing progressive and its immigrant-friendly policies.

