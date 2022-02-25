McBath introducing House companion bill to cap insulin costs

Rep. Lucy McBath is introducing the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the House, a version of which is currently in the Senate after Sen. Raphael Warnock sponsored it.

ATLANTA — Rep. Lucy McBath will be introducing legislation in the U.S. House with the aim of capping out-of-pocket insulin prices at $35 a month.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act being put forth in the House is a companion bill to one by the same name in the Senate, which was introduced by McBath's Georgia colleague, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.

That Senate bill was endorsed earlier this week by the American Diabetes Association.

“Insulin must be affordable and accessible for every citizen who needs it,” Rep. McBath said in a statement. “Tragically, that is not the case for so many Americans across the country, including many right here in my own district. I am proud to work with my colleagues and fight to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, because no American should have to make the choice between paying their rent or paying for their insulin. By capping the price of insulin at $35 per month, this legislation takes a much-needed step towards making this lifesaving drug affordable for every American.”

The bills would require Medicare as well as private insurance plans to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month.

The lawmakers sponsoring these bills said diabetes can be responsible for close to $6,000 annually in insulin expenses. According to one study, a 40-day supply rose from $350 to $650 just between 2012 and 2016.