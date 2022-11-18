Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Public memorial services have been announced for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. He passed away Wednesday, following an extended illness, at 68 years old.

Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Speaker Ralston's honor.

Below are the details for Ralston's public memorial services:

Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. – Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.

Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Visitation at Logan Funeral Home

Friday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay, GA 30540

Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home

Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center

Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge, GA 30513

In lieu of flowers, Ralston's family asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Willard and Ernestine Ralston Scholarship Fund at the University of North Georgia (in the care of the UNG foundation) in memory of Speaker Ralston.