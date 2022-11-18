Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

ATLANTA — Public memorial services have been announced for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. He passed away Wednesday, following an extended illness, at 68 years old.
Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Speaker Ralston's honor.
Below are the details for Ralston's public memorial services:
- Speaker Ralston lies in state in the Rotunda of the State Capitol
Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. – Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.
Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Visitation at Logan Funeral Home
Friday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Logan Funeral Home, 357 Dalton Street, Ellijay, GA 30540
- Visitation at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home
Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Akins-Cobb Funeral Home, 7871 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
- Funeral Service at Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center
Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.
Fannin County High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Rebel Circle in Blue Ridge, GA 30513
In lieu of flowers, Ralston's family asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Willard and Ernestine Ralston Scholarship Fund at the University of North Georgia (in the care of the UNG foundation) in memory of Speaker Ralston.
Additionally, letters of condolences can be sent to the Office of the Speaker addressed to 332 State Capitol, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. You can also send online condolences online here.