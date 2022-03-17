US AG Merrick Garland to present award to DeKalb County PD today

He will speak while presenting the DeKalb County Police Department with a national community policing award.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney general, will be in DeKalb County on Thursday to deliver remarks and present the DeKalb County Police Department with a national award.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. The attorney general will be joined by Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Dekalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos.

"Attorney General Merrick B. Garland will present members of the DeKalb County Police Department with the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing," a release said.

📣Tune in LIVE at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 as The United States Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick... Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The DeKalb department is being recognized as a high-profile police shooting case from last year remains unresolved. Matthew Zadok Williams, 35, was shot and killed at a home he owned last April, during what his family has contended was a mental health episode.