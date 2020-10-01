ATLANTA — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is in Atlanta today to launch his Georgia organizing effort and speak at a private event for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight 2020 initiative.

The former New York mayor and billionaire businessman is kicking off his Georgia outreach with a campaign event at the Westside Cultural Arts Center at 2 p.m.

According to his campaign, this is his first visit to Atlanta since launching the campaign. He is expected to meet with voters and will be delivering remarks about 20 minutes into the program, according to a campaign release.

RELATED: Bloomberg axes company that used prisoners for his campaign calls

He's also set to speak today at an invite-only event for Abrams' voting rights organization. A spokesperson for Abrams said it is part of a larger national voting rights summit that will see Democratic voting rights attorneys, national Democratic committee representatives, election administration experts, labor union representatives and progressive leaders also speak.

Bloomberg is a financial backer of Fair Fight, the spokesperson said. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he contributed $5 million to the group.

In Georgia, he has steadily polled around 9 percent, according to tracking by FiveThirtyEight.

His campaign has primarily focused on presenting him as a stabilizing alternative to President Donald Trump, contrasting his positions with Trump's on issues like climate change, trade and gun control.

Georgia Democrats will vote in the primary on March 24.

