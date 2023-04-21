Mike Pence set to be in Atlanta this weekend for church service

ATLANTA — Mike Pence is due to be in Atlanta this weekend, attending a church service on Sunday.
According to a tweet by the Church of the Apostles in north Atlanta, the former vice president will be in attendance at 10:30 a.m. on April 23.
"Join us this Sunday as we welcome Vice President @Mike_Pence to The Church of The Apostles! Vice President Pence is a longtime friend of @MichaelAYoussef, and will share a testimony of God's faithfulness," the church tweeted.
The church is recognizable for its soaring façade visible right off I-75. Its pastor, Dr. Michael Youssef, also gives sermons through the TV and radio program "Leading the Way."