Politics

Mike Pence set to be in Atlanta this weekend for church service

The Church of the Apostles in north Atlanta posted on Twitter that the former vice president would be in attendance Sunday.

ATLANTA — Mike Pence is due to be in Atlanta this weekend, attending a church service on Sunday.

According to a tweet by the Church of the Apostles in north Atlanta, the former vice president will be in attendance at 10:30 a.m. on April 23.

"Join us this Sunday as we welcome Vice President @Mike_Pence to The Church of The Apostles! Vice President Pence is a longtime friend of @MichaelAYoussef, and will share a testimony of God's faithfulness," the church tweeted.

The church is recognizable for its soaring façade visible right off I-75. Its pastor, Dr. Michael Youssef, also gives sermons through the TV and radio program "Leading the Way."

   

