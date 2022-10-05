Former VP Pence to come to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Kemp

Former President Donald Trump is backing Gov. Brian Kemp's challenger, David Perdue.

ATLANTA — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Georgia to campaign on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp, the governor's campaign announced Friday morning.

The campaign issued a release that said Pence would attend a rally with Gov. Kemp on Monday, May 23 - the day before the May 24 primaries in Georgia.

The former vice president is throwing his weight behind the governor as former President Donald Trump backs his challenger, David Perdue.

Details were not immediately released about the time or location of the rally.

Kemp has maintained a strong lead to earn the GOP nomination for reelection in polling ahead of Primary Day. An 11Alive poll conducted in April found he had a 56%-31% edge on Perdue, the former senator who lost his reelection bid in the Jan. 2021 runoffs.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls gives him a better than 22-point edge on Perdue and projects he will have enough support to clear the 50% + 1 threshold to avoid a runoff with Perdue.