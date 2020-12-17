Mike Pence back in Georgia today | Here are the details

The vice president, a frequent visitor on the Senate runoff campaign trail, will be attending two rallies.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to Georgia today to attend a pair of rallies on the campaign trail for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The vice president has been a frequent visitor to Georgia over the last few weeks in support of the incumbent Republicans, who are looking to retain their seats and secure GOP control of the Senate in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

This is Pence's fourth trip to Georgia since the Nov. 3 election.

The basics

Who : Vice President Mike Pence

: Vice President Mike Pence What : Two rallies with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

: Two rallies with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Where : Columbus, at the Columbus Airport, and Macon, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport

: Columbus, at the Columbus Airport, and Macon, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport When : 12 p.m. for Columbus, 2 p.m. for Macon

: 12 p.m. for Columbus, 2 p.m. for Macon Tickets: You can register here for Columbus, and here for Macon.

The vice president will be attending the first rally in Columbus, a noon start time at the Columbus Airport. The second will begin at 2 p.m., at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

According to a release, Pence will use his remarks at the rallies to "highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of Senate Republicans, along with the importance of fighting for conservative legislators."

Pence's latest visit comes with the Senate campaigns heating up in Georgia. Earlier this week, President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta for a drive-in rally in support of Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.