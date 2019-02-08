ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta this morning aboard Air Force Two, before he speaks later at a conservative event in Buckhead.

According to his press schedule, the vice president will land at 10:10 a.m. in Marietta.

He’ll then head to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta-Buckhead, where he’s slated to speak at 11:20 a.m. at the second annual Resurgent Gathering, a four-day event organized by conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

The vice president’s speech is expected to last about 40 minutes.

He’s expected to depart Georgia from Rome’s Richard B. Russell Airport at 3:35 p.m.

Other speakers at the Resurgent Gathering include many of Georgia’s top Republicans: Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. David Perdue, Reps. Doug Collins and Jody Hice and former Rep. Karen Handel among them.

