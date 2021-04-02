x
Mother pushes for law to provide protection for drivers with medical conditions

LaGrange mother spearheads House Bill 43 as she prepares for her diabetic son to get his license.

ATLANTA — A Lagrange mother of a diabetic teen is spearheading what is being called Walker's Law, after her son. Serenity Graham discussed the bill before a Georgia House committee on Tuesday. She said she hopes it will protect drivers like her son. 

Imagine being stopped or pulled over by a police officer while suffering from a medical condition, while not having a way to tell anyone what is wrong. This is a real fear for millions of people across the nation. 

"Two years ago, we had a wild wakeup call in our house when Walker, my son, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes," Graham said, while speaking to the committee on Tuesday. 

During the hearing, Graham asked lawmakers to consider a bill that would protect current and future drivers, like her son. 

“He just fights this disease that only hits at certain times and when it hits – it’s hard. And that’s my biggest fear is him being somewhere and nobody understanding what he’s going through," explained Graham.

House Bill 43 would allow anyone applying for a driver's license to voluntarily disclose a medical condition that may alter their behavior. It would also offer them the ability to identify the condition and provide an emergency contact. 

Additionally, it would create a universal symbol that could be placed on a tag or driver's license to identify that that individual suffers from an illness.

“There should be a universal symbol for people who have battles that we have no idea what they’re dealing with because on the outside, they look normal," added Graham.

Walker's Law received 100% committee approval on Tuesday, and will now head to the House floor for a final vote before the entire House of Representatives. 

