Nabilah Islam makes history in Georgia with Senate win

ATLANTA — Nabilah Islam made history in the Peach State on Election Day. She's the first-ever Muslim and the youngest woman to be elected to the Georgia Senate.
The 32-year-old beat out her Republican opponent Josh McKay for the seat -- winning with 53 percent of the vote in State Senate District 7.
As a child of Bangladeshi immigrants and a product of Gwinnett County Public Schools, Islam said she believes voters are ready for representation in the Gold Dome.
"When you're a woman, a women of color, daughter of immigrants, a Muslim woman, the pathway to running for office is much harder," she said. "And even though I didn't win my first time, you know, that's part of the journey, I didn't give up. Because my community means so much to me and I know that we have to have representation in the halls of power because when you're not on the table, you're on the menu."
Islam said her top priority as she heads to the Gold Dome will be expanding Medicaid for Georgians in need.