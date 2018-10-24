ATLANTA — As Governor Nathan Deal’s time in office draws to a close, the Republican leader of the state is thinking about his legacy.

11Alive’s Vinnie Politan sat down with the governor for one of his last interviews in office, during which he talked about his advice for the next leader of Georgia, his favorite moment as governor and the person he is most in awe of.

GEORGIA'S GOVERNOR'S RACE

© 2018 WXIA