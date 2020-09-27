Amy Coney Barrett: Georgia Senators, candidates weigh in on Trump's SCOTUS pick

Amy Coney Barrett was named Georgia's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Well-known names in Georgia's government - and hopefuls running for the state's two Senate seats - are reacting after President Trump officially named his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday.

Republican incumbents and hopefuls were first to release statements on the decision.

Kelly Loeffler

Senator Kelly Loeffler said she is confident that, if appointed, Barrett would protect the second amendment, religious liberties and "the right to life" - the latter of these being a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats who see a reexamining of Roe v. Wade on the horizon.

“Our Constitution, the right to life and the future of our country are all worth fighting for," Loeffler said. "My Republican colleagues and I will have your back, and we will confirm you as the next female United States Supreme Court associate justice.”

She added that Barrett brings "a tremendous record of upholding the Constitution, personal integrity and sterling qualifications."

Doug Collins

Rep. Doug Collins, who is competing with Loeffler for the Senate seat she currently holds, also pointed to the future of Roe v. Wade and his support of Trump's nominee.

"President Donald J. Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has restored hope for millions of Americans who value the sanctity of life," he said in a statement on Saturday. "I applaud President Trump for appointing a jurist who will be such an ardent defender of our Constitution and protector of the unborn."

He described Barrett as "a brilliant, accomplished, and highly credentialed jurist with an outstanding record on life, the 2nd Amendment and more."

David Perdue

Senator David Perdue also spoke highly of the choice of Judge Barrett to take the seat and described her as "an ardent defender of the Constitution and steadfast supporter of the rule of law."

He added that because of time as a clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett "understands the importance of protecting our nation's founding principals."

"This is about more than one seat," he said. "This is about saving our Republic by maintaining the balance of power between our three branches of government.”

Jon Ossoff

Jon Ossoff, the Democratic candidate running for Perdue's Senate seat, was cautious in regard to Barrett's impact on the future of the U.S. Supreme Court and specific pivotal decisions.

Ossoff specifically pointed to questions regarding whether Barrett would uphold the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade, and protect Voting Rights and Civil Rights legislation.

However, he added that the Senate "must put the law and its Constitutional obligations ahead of partisanship."

"In the Senate, I’ll support the thorough, deliberative, and full vetting of any Supreme Court nominee — no matter whether a President from my own party nominates them — because that’s the obligation of a United States Senator," he said.