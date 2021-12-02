Keisha Lance Bottoms to join bipartisan meeting with Pres. Biden over American Rescue Plan

Bottoms to take part in bipartisan meeting with President Biden to discuss the American Rescue Plan.

WASHINGTON — In the fight to bring COVID relief to Georgians, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be in the Oval Office on Friday.

The White House has confirmed that Bottoms will be part of a bipartisan meeting with President Joe Biden to talk about the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan currently making its way through Congress.

A day earlier, Georgia senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were joined on Capitol Hill by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to outline how the plan will help Georgia families.

A family of four in Georgia making $75,000 a year, would get $8,200 in relief under the plan.

"Senator Reverend Warnock and I were sent here to fight for COVID relief for the people of our state who have to face extraordinary childcare costs as schools have been closed, who have huge medical bills during this health crisis, who have seen loss of employment and severe financial distress," Ossoff said.