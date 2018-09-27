ATLANTA — Georgia's governor has taken a stance on the embroiled Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

As a dramatic hearing played out Thursday over accusations of sexual assault made against Kavanaugh, Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted his support for the nominee.

"Judge Kavanaugh’s record is impeccable and his testimony speaks for itself," Deal tweeted. "I wholeheartedly support him and encourage our nation’s senators to do the same and confirm him to the Supreme Court."

Kavanaugh appeared before members of Congress for a heated hearing on the allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed the judge tried to sexually assault her at a party in high school. Kavanaugh vehemently denies those allegations.

Ford appeared before Senators to answer questions earlier in the day.

