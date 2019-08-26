ATLANTA — The Cherokee Nation is pushing for representation on Capitol Hill in the form of a delegate in the U.S. House. This would mark the first move by a tribal nation.

Tribal elders say it is their right, based on treaties with the federal government.

The Cherokee Nation took the historic first step toward making it happen by selecting an appointee, but it is not clear how the federal government will respond.

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin, Jr., says the tribe is taking the step, enacting its right to send a delegate to Congress.

Hoskin announced his nomination of Kimberly Teehee, who currently serves as the tribe's vice president of government relations, and who formerly served as Senior Policy Advisor for Native American Affairs under President Barack Obama.

The Cherokee Nation says its right for representation in Washington is referenced in the Treaty of New Echota, which was signed in December, 1835 in the historic capitol of the Cherokee Nation, located in northwest Georgia near the present-day city of Calhoun.

The treaty itself was the basis for the forced removal the Cherokee from their lands in portions of present-day Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina to the so-called Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma.

This is referred to today as part of the Trail of Tears, which encompasses the forced removal of the Cherokee along with the Chocktaw, Creek and other Native American groups from their historic tribal lands in the eastern United States.

During the negotiation that resulted in the Cherokee removal, the state of Georgia continued to press for Native American lands, and a party of Cherokees began to negotiate with the federal government.

About 500 Cherokees, claiming to represent the tribe signed the document in New Echota. The document gave the Cherokee Nation $5 million and land in what is now Oklahoma in exchange for their 7 million acres of ancestral land in the eastern states.

Although the majority of the tribe -- which, according to Cherokee Nation historic records, numbered about 16,000 -- opposed the treaty, it was ratified by the U.S. Senate and led to the removal of the Cherokees from their ancestral lands in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina and their forced journey westward.

This current move for representation comes as part of Hoskin's first 100 days initiatives, which includes strengthening the tribe's sovereignty.

Right now, the District of Columbia, and territories, including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have delegates in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They can introduce bills and resolutions, serve on committees, and may vote within those committees, but otherwise may not vote on floor matters before the body.

So far, it is not clear if a possible delegate from the Cherokee Nation would have similar rights and restrictions, as a full right to vote within the House rests with states.

The Cherokee Nation says it hopes the federal government will honor its obligation.

Hoskin said the issue is particularly important now because native issues are rising to the forefront of the national dialogue.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a tribal sovereignty case that could radically redefine criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma, and the issue has been at the forefront of protests by indigenous people over the location of a pipeline in the Dakotas and a telescope in Hawaii.

Right now, the tribe says it plans to work with the Oklahoma legislative delegation to try and advance the appointment. But it is not clear right now what -- if anything -- Congress will do about the tribe's action.