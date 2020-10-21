Election campaign spending expected to reach all-time high

President Trump and Joe Biden have spent $1 billion combined on campaign ads, NPR reports.

This year’s conronavirus pandemic has changed the way candidates appeal to voters, putting even more focus on ads. Election rallies, meet and greet, and door-to-door campaigning have been largely put on pause during the pandemic.

"I would love for people to be on the doors and from a statistical stand point, it increases a person’s likelihood to turn out to vote more if they’re on the doors, but I want this to be done safely," said Emory Political Science Professor, Andra Gillespie.

"You can still increase voter turnout through other personal means of contact," Gillespie added.

From TV to radio and digital ads, candidates have shelled out so much money during this election, the amount is expected to shatter records.

The Center for Responsive Politics projects $10.8 billion will be spent on the 2020 election. For perspective – $7 billion was spent during the 2016 election.

NPR reports Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and President Trump have spent a combined $1 billion on ads, with Biden leading the way.

Here in Georgia, candidates invested big on the airwaves too.

“If there weren’t competitive races you wouldn’t see candidates and outside groups investing as much money in the races that are here but because there are competitive races you’re seeing people spend money because the stakes are really high," said Gillespie.