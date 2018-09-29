WASHINGTON -- In a major new development, the FBI will be investigating a second accusation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following the release of new information.

11Alive has learned that the FBI contacted Deborah Ramirez who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and shoved his private parts in her face at a dorm party while they were students at Yale.

Ramirez's attorney told USA TODAY that she is cooperating with FBI agents as they investigate the allegations. Her attorney confirmed the FBI did reach out to her on Saturday.

The FBI investigation was ordered by President Donald Trump on Friday after Senator Jeff Flake said he would only confirm Kavanaugh if the investigation was done.

Over the next week, the FBI is likely to question anyone who is involved in the allegations, including anyone accuser Christine Ford said attended a party in 1982 where she alleged Kavanaugh assaulted her.

When the investigation is over, the results will be handed over to the White House which would then turn it over to senators to review.

