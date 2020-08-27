Georgia Trump backers say they feel energized by Republican convention

Though the president's style irks some voters, many of his backers still support his policies.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — President Donald Trump barely won Georgia in 2016 – but in Bartow County, he won three-quarters of the vote against Hillary Clinton.

On Thursday, based on interviews with folks in Bartow County, the president's support still appears to be strong.

"President Trump is not a politician. He’s a smart businessman," said Windell Wilson of Cartersville on Thursday.

This week's Republican National Convention has reinforced a lot of what Bartow County voters say they already like about Trump.

"I love it. I've been watching it every night, the whole entire" convention, said Debbie Wilson.

"I think (the convention) looks very enthusiastic," said Cartersville resident Sabrina Watson. "I think they're looking great."

The assessment included Trump's family -- who had prominent roles on the convention's speaking schedule.

"I like his family. I think they're wonderful. Melania is wonderful," Debbie Wilson said. "His children, I think they're great. Yes, I'm very impressed with all of them."

Trump supporters say they've adapted to his style – which even they say, they sometimes find challenging.

"He can be a little harsh," Debbie Wilson said. "But I don't care about his personality. I care about what he's doing. I can overlook ... I don't have to be married to him. You have to be tough, and he's tough."

And on the issue that has dogged him most this year, his backers in Bartow County give the president a pass on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, independent," Steve Sheffield said. "Nobody could have handled that any better than he did in my opinion."

"He's done as well as anyone could," Sabrina Watson said.

Democrats think Joe Biden can carry Georgia in November.