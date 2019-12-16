WASHINGTON — A history-making week lies ahead, as the Democrat-led House is scheduled to vote as early as Wednesday, on impeaching President Donald Trump. He may become only the third president, ever, to be impeached by the House.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate is already gearing up for possible acquittal of the president early next year.

The House will vote to impeach the President later this week on two charges: abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress. Republican Doug Collins of Georgia - the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee - expects it, too, all while accusing Democrats of framing a case against the President without evidence.

"We are the rubber stamp, this is no longer the Judiciary Committee that actually is a trier of fact or a witness-interrogator, it is a rubber stamp to what someone else, Mr. Schiff in particular, has told us," Collins claimed Thursday.

But House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, on Sunday morning, said he is confident the full House will impeach the President.

“It is the heart of what the Constitution meant by high crimes and misdemeanors for the President to engage in self-dealing for his own benefit to put himself above the country and to threaten the integrity of our elections,” Nadler argued.

House Democrats reportedly are expecting a few defections, including New Jersey Democrat Jeff Van Drew, who will vote "no" on impeachment and may switch parties. But if the President is impeached, Republicans want a quick trial in the Senate. Doug Collins tweeted so much, saying: “One hundred elected officials will now have the opportunity to redeem the damage that was done to due process and fairness” in the House.

Also of significance, it will be the first major vote for Georgia’s new Republican Senator, Kelly Loeffler, who will be taking office just prior to the trial. The newly-appointed senator has said she will vote to acquit the President.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Democrats want to call at least four witnesses to testify at the Senate trial next month, including Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, neither of whom testified in the House proceedings.

President Trump has said he’d like the whistleblower to testify, as well as Joe Biden, to answer questions under oath about Ukraine and military aid and allegations of corruption that the President wanted investigated.

But Senate Republicans may push for a quick trial with limited testimony.

“I think what’s best for the country is to get this thing over with," said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. "I’m not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations and the process, so I don’t need any witnesses."

Meaning Democrats may end up accusing Senate Republicans of being the same rubber stamp for acquittal as Republicans are accusing House Democrats of being in bringing the charges in the first place.

