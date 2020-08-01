ATLANTA — President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” after Iran launched dozens of missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops.

The president said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in the strikes, as he spoke to the nation from the White House, Wednesday morning.

The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

During his speech, Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He added Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Following the speech, several of Georgia's Republican representatives unsurprisingly voiced support for the president's stance. Here is how some of them responded:

Sen. David Perdue

Rep. Doug Collins

Rep. Buddy Carter:

“President Trump showed leadership when he ordered the elimination of Soleimani, and he showed leadership today as he addressed our nation. He again made very clear in his address today that America will not back down to terrorists, and we certainly will not waver in our resolve to address a terrorist mastermind that has American blood on his hands. For too long, previous administrations cowered as Iran chanted ‘death to America.’ As President Trump said today, ‘for too long, all the way back to 1979 to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over.’ I applaud President Trump for taking action to protect our troops, and all Americans.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson

"Congressman Ferguson steadfastly supports President Trump’s decisive actions against brutal terrorists like al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, and Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force. It is well-known by members of both political parties that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American servicemen and women, as well that he was actively plotting for the demise of many more. That Soleimani has been eliminated is testament to the President’s resolve to rid the region — and the world — of ruthless terrorists."

Rep. Jody Hice

Rep. Tom Graves

“Today President Trump made it clear to the Iranian regime – your days of terror are over. I stand with our President in favor of pursuing a peaceful end to this dangerous conflict.”

Rep. Rob Woodall

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi

