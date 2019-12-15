WASHINGTON — Top House Republicans have been told that Democratic New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew is going to switch parties and become a Republican.

That's according to a GOP official familiar with the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential information, the Associated Press reports. Van Drew is a freshman who has said he plans to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

He reportedly discussed switching parties in a meeting with Trump.

Only a small handful of Democrats are expected to oppose Trump's impeachment in a vote expected next week, Van Drew represents a southern New Jersey congressional district that Trump carried in 2016.

Van Drew has been considered one of the more vulnerable House Democrats in next November's elections.

Two articles of impeachment have been approved against the president: one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

