ATLANTA — A plan announced by President Donald Trump is getting push-back from a Georgia native who once held his seat.

In a statement the Carter Center released on Thursday afternoon, former President Jimmy Carter denounced a plan by President Trump that seeks to apparently solve the long-running dispute between Israel and Palestinians.

In the letter, Carter said that the "unilateral annexation to Israel of a large piece of the occupied Palestinian territories offers the Palestinians fragmented statehood, without control of their borders, in four years and subject to certain conditions, and leaves the status of large parts of the West Bank to be determined in the future."

Carter said that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called for the immediate annexation to Israel of all settlements in the West Bank.

RELATED: Why does the U.S. have a long history of conflict with the Middle East?

But Carter said the plan violates the "two-state solution" based on the 1967 borders which were "codified in a long line of United Nations Security Council resolutions" that spanned from 1967 to 2016. Carter also said that the move would also breach international law regarding self-determination, the acquisition of land by force and the annexation of occupied territories.

"By calling Israel 'the nation-state of the Jewish people,' the plan also encourages the denial of equal rights to the Palestinian citizens of Israel," Carter's statement on the matter reads.

“The new U.S. plan undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians," President Carter said. "If implemented, the plan will doom the only viable solution to this long-running conflict, the two-state solution.”

Carter concluded by urging members of the United Nations to "adhere to UN Security Council resolutions and reject any unilateral Israeli implementation of the proposal by grabbing more Palestinian land."

However, in an announcement by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, the goal of the new approach is to mitigate "many of the risks that were never solved in past negotiations."

"It creates a Palestinian footprint which is more than double the existing territory that they have now in Areas A and B of the West Bank," a transcript of Friendman's on-the-record call provided by the White House press office said. "It provides for a high-speed rail connection between Gaza and the West Bank. These areas have historically been -- obviously, they’re geographically separated and they’re separated politically and in many other respects."

RELATED: Map replacing Israel with Palestine angers parents at Fulton County school

Friedman described part of the problem as having a "modern, first-world, strong, democratic nation" trying to make peace with a "highly divided and challenged people and a series of different governments."

Friedman said a majority of the West Bank will be allocated to the Palestinians but "a meaningful portion" would be allocated to Israel.

"That would include the Jordan Valley and the Jewish settlements that would -- that have been put in place," he said. "It's roughly half of Area C -- about 30 percent in total of the West Bank -- that would be allocated to Israel."

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands on the North Lawn of the White House March 26, 1979, as they completed signing of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

AP Photo/Bob Daugherty

Jimmy Carter has long been involved in various approaches to peace between nations in the Middle East and helped construct the Camp David Accords which were agreed upon by President Muhammad Anwar al-Sadat of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel.

The meetings between the two leaders and then-President Carter were held in 1978 and were to serve as a framework for peace in the Middle East.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why