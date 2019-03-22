ATLANTA — Sen. Kamala Harris will be bringing her presidential campaign through Atlanta.

On Sunday, the first-term Democratic Senator will speak at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church before hosting a rally at another historic Atlanta landmark - Morehouse College.

Harris, a former attorney general for California, announced she was joining the crowded Democratic race for president back in January, launching her campaign on the same day as when the nation observed what would have been the 90th birthday of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Her March 24 stop in Atlanta will take her to King's "pastoral home." Several other 2020 presidential candidates have also spoken at the historic setting, including Harris' fellow Senators Corey Book, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Members of the public who want to attend the Atlanta rally should RSVP here.

KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN RALLY DETAILS

Sunday, March 24

Ebenezer Baptist Church Worship Service

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Rally with Kamala Harris

When: 4:00 p.m. (Doors Open)

Where: Forbes Arena-McAfee Court at Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive, S.W., Atlanta, GA.



Note: Public entrance located on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard at Joseph E Lowery Boulevard SW. Large bags, backpacks, outside food and drink, and weapons are prohibited inside the arena.

