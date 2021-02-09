As Labor Day approaches, White House urges public to help contain virus

CDC's Dr. Walensky is urging people to wear masks during indoor Labor Day celebrations as the administration pushes a 'science-driven approach' to contain COVID-19.

The Biden administration's COVID-19 Response Team is set to hold a briefing Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern as the country approaches Labor Day weekend and the challenges that gatherings along with travel will bring during the pandemic.

As the Biden administration continues to urge what they call a more "science-driven approach" to containing the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC leadership continue to push for further expansion of testing and vaccinations.

The Biden administration have laid out the fight against COVID-19 as a top priority.

Wednesday Dr. Walensky asked those gathering in public indoor settings over Labor Day to wear masks, regardless of your vaccination status.

"Masks are not forever, but they are for now," Walensky explained, adding that wearing a face mask is the easiest way for anyone to help slow the spread of coronavirus infections.

With many more kids heading back to the classroom after Labor Day, the CDC director also reiterated the agency's recommendations, saying it's "critically important" for students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face masks in schools.

Dr. Walensky made it clear that unvaccinated individuals should not be traveling.