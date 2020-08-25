QAnon-embracing Georgia candidate says she'll watch President Trump accept nomination in person

The president is expected to deliver the acceptance speech Thursday night, on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

WASHINGTON — Controversial candidate for Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, said she has been invited to watch, in-person, President Donald Trump accept the Republican party nomination for president later this week.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump's acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House," Greene tweeted Tuesday evening.

The president is expected to deliver the acceptance speech Thursday night, on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House.



I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.#gapol #sass pic.twitter.com/ADBTkXeEyH — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 25, 2020

The businesswoman - who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon - rose to national prominence after the President congratulated her on winning Georgia’s 14th Congressional District during the Aug. 11 runoff earlier this month, despite embracing the controversial conspiracy.

Greene has called the theory “something worth listening to and paying attention to.” Trump also praised her as a “future Republican Star," despite several GOP officials denouncing her campaign after videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.

She has responded to the criticism by blasting “the fake news media” and “the DC swamp,” adding in her tweet that she is "equally excited to vote for [Trump] again November 3rd, and I'm working hard all over Georgia to help him win."

Greene, whose victory came in a deep-red area of northwest Georgia - formerly represented by outgoing Congressman Tom Graves - still faces Democratic Kevin Van Ausdal in November. But Greene is heavily favored in a district where Trump won 75% of the vote in 2016.