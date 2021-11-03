New audio released of Trump call to Georgia elections investigator

ATLANTA — The Wall Street Journal is releasing new details about President Trump's phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State's chief investigator during the signature match audit in Cobb County.
According to the six-minute phone call to chief investigator Frances Watson, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Trump repeated several times that he won the state of Georgia and said, "something bad happened."
During the call, the president encouraged Watson to move the investigation from Cobb into to Fulton County, saying, "if you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable."
The Secretary of State's office later said no fraud was ever found during the signature audit.
In another part of the call, Trump told her, "When the right answer comes out, you'll be praised."
Investigator Watson responded back, "I can assure you that our team and the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts."
11Alive first reported on this phone call back in January, when we received the recording of Trump's phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to overturn the election results in Georgia. We are just now finding out the contents of his discussion with the chief investigator.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously announced an investigation into Trump's phone call with Raffensperger, to determine if a criminal act was committed. (You can listen to the full phone call between Trump and Raffensperger here.)