New audio released of Trump call to Georgia elections investigator

The president, according to a recording, encouraged the investigator to move an ongoing signature audit to Fulton County, because 'something bad happened.'

ATLANTA — The Wall Street Journal is releasing new details about President Trump's phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State's chief investigator during the signature match audit in Cobb County.

According to the six-minute phone call to chief investigator Frances Watson, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Trump repeated several times that he won the state of Georgia and said, "something bad happened."

During the call, the president encouraged Watson to move the investigation from Cobb into to Fulton County, saying, "if you can get to Fulton, you are going to find things that are going to be unbelievable."

The Secretary of State's office later said no fraud was ever found during the signature audit.

In another part of the call, Trump told her, "When the right answer comes out, you'll be praised."

Investigator Watson responded back, "I can assure you that our team and the (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts."