Rep. Nikema Williams looks ahead to President Biden’s State of the Union address

Williams said that Biden and the Democratic party know that there's still more work to do to improve the lives of Georgians.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — In just hours, President Joe Biden will be delivering his State of the Union address, where he's expected to speak on where the country stands, where it's headed and his priorities.

Georgia played a major role in helping get Biden elected, and Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents the state's 5th district, shared a preview of what Georgians can expect.

"We will hear about putting more money into everyday Georgians' pockets, lowering costs for you," she listed. "That means bringing the costs down for things like health care and prescription drugs."

The president will also touch on lowering prescription drug costs in Georgia, like the $35 monthly price cap on insulin, something Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has been closely involved with.

Williams said Biden will also tout gains made in the economy, with the unemployment rate being at its lowest level since 1969 and more than a half-million jobs added this past January. The inflation rate is also showing signs of slowing down.

Despite all those achievements, Williams said that Biden and the Democratic party know that there's still more work to do to improve the lives of Georgians "because that work never ends."

In fact, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Peach State on the day after Biden delivers the State of the Union speech as the president swings through more than another dozen states to tout his record.

Williams said Harris' visit is significant -- not just because Georgia voters helped send Biden and two Democratic senators to Washington -- but also because "Georgia represents this entire country, our geography, our demographics," Williams said.

"We are representative of the future of this country," she said. "It's important that any big conversations that are held, that we are a part of them. And so I was not surprised when I heard that Georgia was one of the states that would be visited immediately following the State of the Union."

Biden is expected to cover several other topics in the speech, including new policy proposals. Overall, Williams said his speech is meant to reassure the country and provide a roadmap to the future.