EAST POINT, Ga. — Dozens of immigrant advocates and community members stood in front of the ICE field office in downtown Atlanta to honor the memory of Pedro Arriago-Santoya, a Mexican national who died in ICE custody last July.

Arriago-Santoya died after he went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived, according to ICE. The detainee died at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia while still in ICE custody.

"I mean, we are mourning these men who we have lost," said Priyanka Bhatt with Project South.

Like him, five others died in ICE custody here in Georgia. Some, like Efrain De La Rosa, committed suicide while detained.

Kevin Caron with Georgia Detention Watch said honoring Arriago-Santoya's memory on Valentine's Day was not a coincidence.

"We did choose Valentine's Day because it is a day where we celebrate our loved ones," Caron said.

Caron said the Mexican consulate has not been able to locate Arriago-Santoya's family. While his grave is unmarked, Caron said he wanted to make sure to honor his memory. After the groups reunited at the ICE field office, they made their way to Forest Park where the Arriago-Santoya is buried.

