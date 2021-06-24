President tentatively agrees to trillion-dollar plan to fix, expand roads, bridges, and more

The plan, if passed by Congress, could mean billions of dollars more for Georgia's roads and other important infrastructure.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, and Republicans and Democrats in Congress, tentatively agreed, on Thursday, on a deal to fix potholes and rickety bridges and much more, in all 50 states.

The bipartisan plan calls for spending some $1 Trillion.

More than half of that money, $574 billion, would go directly to fix bad roads and unsafe bridges and improve transportation, overall.

For example, the bridge on Howell Mill Road that crosses Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta is more than 70 years old and is considered “structurally deficient.”

It is one of 374 structurally deficient bridges in Georgia, alone, according to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association.

The group reports there are more than 18,000 crossings a day on the Howell Mill bridge - including John Tibus and his daughter Lauren, who were out for a walk Thursday night.

“Well, I didn’t notice that [the bridge was built in] 1948 until just now, today,” Tibus said. “But, yeah, now I’m a little concerned. I think I’ll take the other direction, from now on.”

Tibus supports the tentative deal.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was not commenting, yet, but on June 10 he said he supports the idea in general.

“For the sake of our economic future,” he said, “we need a home improvement project” in Georgia and across the country.

President Biden hopes to add so-called “human” infrastructure improvements to the deal, such as more money for free child care, and paid family leave, and education.

“I’m gonna fight like heck to get them the rest of what I think has to be done,” he said Thursday.

He does not believe he will get bi-partisan support for those add-ons.

Tibus hopes the president and Congress all focus on the bipartisan part of the agreement, for now, and get the Howell Mill Bridge fixed and address all of the other needs.

“Roads and bridges and buildings, I think that has pretty unanimous agreement that that should be addressed,” he said.

Congress may vote on the plan next month.