ATLANTA — President Donald Trump leaned hard on the strong U.S. economy as he made the case for his reelection in the State of the Union address.

His speech came at an extraordinary moment, on the eve of a Senate vote on his impeachment, where he is expected to be acquitted and become the first president with that stain on his record to actively campaign for a second term.

President Trump touted his proclaimed economic success throughout his speech.

He called it a "great American comeback" and claimed, "the state of our union is stronger than ever." These statements and others in the section of the speech need more context.

Here's what the president had to say about the economy: (the White House also issued an economy release which lays out the basics of the president's positions)

"I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been. Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world — and it’s not even close. Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. And for all of these reasons, I say to the people of our great country and to the members of Congress: The state of our Union is stronger than ever before."

"The vision I will layout this evening demonstrates how we are building the world’s most prosperous and inclusive society — one where every citizen can join in America’s unparalleled success and where every community can take part in America’s extraordinary rise."

"From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the U.S. economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements. Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and, most of all, pro-American. Thank you. We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting our citizens of every race, color, religion and creed very, very high."

"Since my election, we have created seven million new jobs — five million more than government experts projected during the previous administration."

According to NBCNews.com, the numbers are a bit misleading since many of the jobs were gained under former President Barack Obama's reign. The article says 6.7 million jobs were added in 36 months under Trump's authority. Comparatively, 8.2 million jobs were created in the 36 months before Trump took office (under Obama's reign).

He also touted that the unemployment rate was the lowest one in 50 years. Our Verify team fact-checked the statements around that.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking Trump's 2020 State of the Union address and the Democratic response

"The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century. (Applause.) And very incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country. True. If we hadn’t reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success."

"The unemployment rate for African-Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian-Americans has reached the lowest levels in history. (Applause.) African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low. African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded."

"The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years. And, last year, women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added."

"Strong and loving families build up our neighborhoods, sustain our communities, invigorate our cities, pass down our values, and make a brighter future for every citizen."

Many news outlets were able to verify that the unemployment rate is down for each group. He also listed off economic gains such as a "blue-collar" boom, more young Americans being employed, low unemployment for women and higher wages for households.

The White House also issued an economy release that pointed towards an economic policy around these three main statements:

PROMOTING OPPORTUNITY FOR WORKERS AND THEIR FAMILIES: American workers and families are at the forefront of the Trump Administration’s pro-growth economic agenda.

STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S WORKERS: President Trump is dedicated to equipping American workers with the education and training they need to excel in in-demand and family-sustaining careers.

SUPPORTING WORKING FAMILIES: President Trump is advocating for policies that will benefit American working families.

Our Verify team looked into a few of his other statements regarding the economy here.

RELATED: Here's what voters 'need to know' about Trump's third State of the Union address

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history