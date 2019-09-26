WASHINGTON — In a bombshell announcement Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Peolsi told the nation the House of Representatives would be moving forward to push for an impeachment inquiry into a phone call between President Trump and the President of Ukraine.

But while you've likely heard the call is at the center of inquiry, you may not know the full backstory behind it, and why the president was talking to Ukraine's president about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

And as calls for Trump's impeachment grew among House lawmakers, the president himself increased his own calls for an investigation into Ddemocratic presidential front-runner Biden and son Hunter, adding another layer to the situation.

President Trump admits he discussed the Bidens with the president of Ukraine during a July phone call that's now lead to a House impeachment inquiry.

Trump has alleged the former Vice President used his influence in his position to help his son Hunter's private-sector work in Ukraine.

During his time as vice president, Joe Biden did lead the US diplomatic efforts to help support Ukraine's new democracy and end corruption - even warning Russia to stop interfering there.

Around that same time in 2014, Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma Holdings - a Ukrainian gas company - as a board member where he reportedly made $50,000 a month. Earlier this year, he stopped working with the company, which had ties to the country's ousted former president.

At the time, the Obama White House said Hunter Biden was a private citizen, and there was no conflict of interest. But both Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have claimed Joe Biden used the possibility of money from the US to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, who was allegedly investigating Hunter Biden and his former company.

Despite those claims from President Trump, there has been no evidence of any wrongdoing by either of the Bidens, according to two former Ukrainian prosecutors general.

Now, in it's new impeachment inquiry, the US House looks to see if Trump himself withheld money from the Ukraine - $400 million dollars in security and military aid - in an effort to pressure the country to investigate his political rival.

Joe Biden says he's never spoken to his son about his overseas business dealings, and the President is stirring this up because he knows Biden would beat him in a presidential elections.

Trump has said he's done nothing wrong, and withheld money from Ukraine because other countries weren't putting in their fair share. But according to the European Union, it put up more than $16 billion in financial aid, along with billions from another organization as well.

