ATLANTA — The allegations against judge Brett Kavanaugh go back decades, making proving what did or didn't happen difficult.

But there's an entire industry of private investigators making big bucks to find out the truth before the allegations surface.

The #MeToo movement has taken down some of the most powerful men in politics and entertainment. And companies, hoping to avoid embarrassing accusations, are now taking drastic measures when it comes to hiring high-profile people.

11Alive’s Ryan Kruger spoke to Steven Grimberg with Nardello and Co., a global firm specializing in investigating the pasts of high-profile job candidates, to peel back the curtain on how these kinds of investigations work.

“Much more so now, than years in the past, clients are asking us to go far back. And I mean years and years back,” Grimberg explained.

He said his clients are no longer willing to risk hiring someone with a history of sexual misconduct, something he said his clients have been grappling with for a long time.

“Would you look at someone's behavior in high school,” Kruger asked.

“If asked, sure,” Grimberg said. “High school is obviously formative years, and there could be mitigating circumstances to bad behavior, but it doesn't excuse it.”

So, how do investigators find out about a person's past?

Grimberg explained they’ll speak with old colleagues and employees – did they show any bad behavior at work – they’ll check social media and other digital footprints. And they'll even knock on doors and speak with people from their past.

“Being able to get a picture of what this person was like is something that can go many years back,” Grimberg said.

But even with all that work, he acknowledged that sometimes they can never definitively say what’s in someone’s past.

“All you can do is put this on a spectrum of confidence that it occurred, or that someone has a history of having engaged in this type of behavior,” Grimberg concluded.

© 2018 WXIA